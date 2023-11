Almaty region to open 25 new kindergartens in honor of 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, November 30, Almaty region will inaugurate 25 kindergartens in honor of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the press service of the regional administration informs.

Among them is a 300-seat Premium Talgar kindergarten in Talgar town, a 150-seat Rayana kindergarten in Zhanashar village of Enbekshikazak district, a 50-seat Sanel kindergarten in Turgen village and a 80-seat Bolashak Kemenger-2 kindergarten in Otegen Batyr village of Ili district.