Almaty reports decline in TB incidence over 5 yrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The incidence of tuberculosis has declined by 42.8% in Almaty city over the past five years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Zhanar Sapiyeva, Director of the Center of Phthisiopulmonology of Almaty city, over the past five years the TB incidence has dropped by 42.8%, TB-related deaths by 68.7%, TB prevalence by 48.7%, and TB incidence among children by 42.4% in Almaty city.

Out-patient treatment of bacteriologically unproven TB has been expanded. In 2020, bacteriologically unproven TB treatment coverage under primary health care stood at 73.2%

As of today, social assistance in excess of KZT161mln has been provided to 922 TB patents

According to Sapiyeva, during the pandemic 300 COVID-19 temporary beds had been rolled out at the Center of Phthisiopulmonology. 250 more had been provided since April 12, 2020. 1,333 patients with COVID-19 and 848 patients underwent treatment at the COVID-19 facility. In 2020, five cases of COVID-19 and TB were registered, and three more have been recorded in 2021.

On February 23, the Center reopened its infectious diseases unit for 200 beds, which has so far admitted a total of 566 patients and discharged 445.