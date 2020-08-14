Almaty reports declining ambulance calls, prepares for autumn-winter period of peak workload

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has seen the number of ambulance calls decline in the past month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, there have been declines in ambulance calls from 2,200 to 1,400 in categories 1 to 3 of urgency, and from 280 to 170 in category 4 of urgency. According to Chief of the Health Office of Almaty city Kamalzhan Nadyrov, 8 thousand ambulance calls had been observed during the peak, with 50% of all calls received from patients with possible COVID-19. According to him, 10% of the total calls received during the peak are handled now, significantly less calls are received on SARS, pneumonia and COVID-19.

There are over 3 thousand people that make up 180 brigades as well as 365 doctors and 1,388 paramedics operating in the city.

Kamalzhan also insisted that the city is ready for the autumn-winter period as its hospitals boast 500 daily admissions and are expected to be provided with some additional 55 ambulances.