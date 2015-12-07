Almaty resident detained with 2 kg of heroin

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A man, resident of Almaty city, has been detained during a special operation in Kaskelen district of Almaty region.

The man tried to sell 2.96 grams of heroin. It turned out that the suspect was earlier brought to criminal responsibility for the sale and distribution of drugs. During a search law enforcement officers found and seized 1 kg 897 grams of a substance that turned out to be heroin. Pre-trial investigation has been launched. The detainee shall remain in the detention center of Karasai police department.