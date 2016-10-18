Almaty residents spend $500M on medical tourism annually

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty residents spend nearly $500 million on medical tourism annually, according to akim (mayor) of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek.

"Locals spend nearly $500 million on medical tourism per year," said mayor Baibek on the margins of the Kazakh-Hungarian Business Forum in Almaty city on Tuesday.



The mayor drew attention of the Hungarian businessmen to the fact that there are over 50 health resorts in the city and it has vast potential in terms of medical tourism as well.



"We are keen to develop medical tourism to attract potential clients from abroad, because our prices are much cheaper than the ones in the United States, for example," he noted.



He also urged the Hungarian businessmen to come to Almaty and establish business here. Mayor Baibek assured participants of the forum that local authorities will create all necessary conditions.



"Almaty authorities are interested to make Almaty the city of innovations, the smart city," he stressed.