Almaty rgn allocates over KZT7bn to face possible second wave of COVID-19

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Additional funds to the tune of 7.3 billion tenge have been allocated from the regional budget in Almaty region as part of the region’s efforts to prepare for the possible second wave of the COVID-19 infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, the funds will be used to better equip hospitals. Thus, 10 oxygen stations, 150 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators, 3 CT scans and 3 X-ray machines will be acquired. Pharmaceuticals worth 500 million tenge will be purchased.

It is also said that 75% of the region’s fleet of emergency vehicles has been renewed.