    Almaty rgn to impose new restrictions

    17:40, 20 November 2020
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty region adopted a new resolution with new restrictions, Kazinform reports.

    Starting from November 22 the operations of casinos, night clubs, bowling centres, karaoke, computer clubs, children’s playgrounds at shopping malls, pools will be suspended.

    Public transport will run until 11:00 p.m.

    SPA centres and saunas are allowed to work occupying no more than 50% of its capacity with no less than 4 sq m per 1 visitor.


