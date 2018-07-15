Almaty riders gather for first night bike ride this year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first night bike ride brought together some 1,000 people in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

This is the first night ride held under the Sporttyk Almaty program.



Some 1,000 bicycle riders covered 7 km long race from the Nurly Tau Business Center to the First President Park. Those who were the first to cross the finish line got a chance to win prizes and even new bikes.



Son of former bike rider Vitaly Gerasimov, Gleb Gersimov was one of them.



He admitted he had been a part of the bike rides in Almaty city from the very start and thanked the organized for a chance to win something.



The is the 10th bike ride out of 21 planned in Almaty city this year.