Almaty’s chief medical officer warns upward trend in COVID-19 situation observed in October

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – More new COVID-19 cases have been reported recently in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s Chief Medical Officer, Zhandarbek Bekshin, there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 situation in the city in October followed after the decline in September as the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen to 10-12 this week.

The city has seen 12 new COVID-19 cases, including 10 local and 2 imported ones, registered in the last 24 hours.

He went on to say that 4 cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology caused by the coronavirus infection had been recorded.

He added that the daily COVID-19 growth rate stands at 0.5%, and the reproduction rate – 1.06%.