Almaty’s COVID-19 situation is stable - chief medical officer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Chief Medical Office of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin assessed the COVID-19 situation in the city of Almaty as stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr. Bekshin, the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.006% and the spread rate – below 1.

September saw 165 COVID-19 cases, including 106 symptomatic and 59 asymptomatic ones as well as 194 cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology. The epidemiological research helped to identify 305 contacts in the COVID-19 hotbeds, leading to three coronavirus infections being revealed through PCR tests.

The state-of-the-art methods of laboratory diagnostics enabled to decode around 48.4% of pneumonia of unknown etiology. Thus, of 247 with pneumonia of unknown etiology, 35 or 14% had COVID-19 and 87 or 35% - pneumonia of bacterial etiology.

Over the past day, 1 symptomless COVID-19 case and 1 case of pneumonia of unknown etiology were detected in the city.