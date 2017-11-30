Almaty's Furmanov Street renamed into Nursultan Nazarbayev Avenue

ALMATY. KAZINFORM After a careful consideration together with the city and republican onomastic commissions Almaty maslikhat, decided to rename one of the main streets of Almaty, Furmanov street after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a regular session today, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said that along with proposals to rename 112 streets with repeating names, Almaty's onomastic commission received a large number of appeals from intelligentsia, NGOs, and general public, especially, young people to rename one of the main streets after the founder of independent Kazakhstan and the country's first President, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In his speech, the mayor noted the farsightedness of the President's decision to move the capital to Astana, which allowed Almaty to develop as the country's financial center. According to Bauyrzhan Baibek, this and the economic reforms initiated by the Head of State, stimulated private businesses and the development of the entrepreneurial spirit in Almaty, turning it into the regional magnet and the largest metropolitan area in Central Asia.

Bauyrzhan Baibek also said that it was a logical choice to give the President's name to a street in Almaty, since it is Almaty where many historical decisions were made, including on the adoption of Kazakhstan's Constitution, national currency, the creation of the country's Armed Forces, approval of state symbols, and closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.

In turn, maslikhat deputies added that through his initiatives, the Head of State, raised Kazakhstan's prestige on the international arena and that this decision was a long-awaited one, praising Nursultan Nazarbayev's efforts in reaching stability, ethnic harmony and peace in the country.



It should be noted that Jordan's Amman and Chechen Grozny were the first to name streets after Kazakh President 10 years ago. Nursultan Nazarbayev streets also exist in several cities in Turkey and Tatarstan's capital, Kazan.