    Almaty’s Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department names deputy head

    16:10, 20 November 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Sadvakas Baigabulov has been named new deputy head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr Baigabulov’s previous job was a chief medical officer on transport.

    Notably, Sadvakas Baigabulov is to serve deputy to Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city.

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
