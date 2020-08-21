Almaty’s military hospital discharges last COVID-19 patient

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The 59-year-old Galina Zhukova is the last COVID-19 patient the Military Clinical Hospital has discharged, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Around 800 COVID-19 patients had received treatment in the Hospital, including military personnel. 40% of these were patients with severe COVID-19. More than half of the patients were older persons with preconditions such as circulatory system diseases, respiratory diseases, and endocrine pathology.

According to the head of the Military Clinical Hospital, Samat Sarsenbayev, the hospital’s infrastructure allows for throughout diagnosis and treatment processes.

The hospital has been working with the Russian military doctors since August 3 to share experiences and consider the issues related to COVID-19 treatment.