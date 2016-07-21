Almaty shooter taken into custody for 2 months

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ruslan Kulekbayev, the shooter from Almaty, has been taken into a custody for a two-month period until pre-trial investigation is completed, Press Secretary of the Almaly District Court Diyas Makhambetov told Kazinform.

Recall that the pre-trial investigation against Kulekbayev was launched as per articles 99 (part 2), 269 (part 2), 380 (part 2), 255 (part 4), 291 (part 1) and 200 (part 4) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Besides, on July 18 at around 3:30 a.m. Kulekbayev made a robbery attack on a driver of a car. Several minutes later he killed a young woman. A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per articles 192 (part 2) and 99 (part 1) of the Criminal Code too.