Almaty State Revenues Department enhances anti-corruption activities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief of the Internal Security Unit of Almaty State Revenues Department (SRD) Ernar Makazhanov told about anti-corruption work being conducted in state revenues authorities.

According to him, special attention is paid today to timely adoption of preventive measures. Earlier, anti-corruption activities were aimed at fighting the consequences of corruption crimes and in punishment of all those found guilty. Now the authorities focus on prevention of such crimes.

These activities are launched as part of fulfillment of the 13th Step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms – enhancing fight with corruption. As per the document, a special anti-corruption structure must be created to prevent corruption crimes.

As E.Makazhanov said, web-cameras were installed at all the customs posts to monitor the work of SRD employees.

“42 criminal cases have been launched against the SRD employees since the year beginning. 7 employees have been brought to criminal responsibility. Moreover, we have registered as many as 140 complains from individuals and legal entities in regard to work of the SRD employees,” he added.

Enhancing disciplinary responsibility has also been in spotlight of the SRD. Thus, 11 employees of the Department have been brought to criminal responsibility for committing an offense.

Summing up the results of the year 2016, Makazhanov said that the SRD will continue its anti-corruption activities among the employees and introducing preventive measures.