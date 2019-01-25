Almaty students address their peers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth was discussed at the Students' Forum of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform reports.

Students of the top-ranking Kazakhstani university called on the youth of Kazakhstan to join the Art and energy of the youth to innovative development of the country movement.



Over 2,000 young people - leaders of the students' organizations, scientists, startuppers, entrepreneurs, and volunteers gathered at the forum.



Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, academician Galym Mutanov stressed that over the years of independence Kazakhstan nurtured absolutely new generation. The President of the country and the state have poured a lot of efforts into its development.



"Nowadays we pin high hopes on our youth. They will shoulder the responsibility for the strengthening of Kazakhstan's independence, formation of intellectual nation and raising its competitiveness worldwide," Galym Mutanov said.



The participants shared their thoughts on what contribution they can make to implement the tasks set by the Head of State.



"We truly hope that the government will support all ideas put forward by the youth. It will help create favorable innovative atmosphere and turn the energy of youngsters into a creative power. Whether Kazakhstan will be able to join the club of the world's 30 most developed countries will depend on us," noted one of the participants Akerke Zhakanova.



The participants called on the youth of the country to join the movement and channel their knowledge and skills creative ideas, projects and innovations.