Almaty to attract USD 1 bln to boost mountaineering

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city administration sets to attract USD 1 bln of private investments to develop highland locations of Almaty agglomeration, Kazinform reports.

The master plan of highland locations of Almaty agglomeration has been developed jointly with Austrian and French experts. Its realization will let attract USD 1 bln of private investments, build 200 km of trails and create 30,000 new workplaces on sites and 45,000 jobs in related sectors," Almaty Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek told the annual reporting meeting.



Besides, he stressed that consistent backgrounds for development of tourism as an earner of foreign exchange and employment without the need for highly trained employees are being created.



As stated there, Almaty plans to raise the share of tourism and related services in the gross regional product up to 6% by 2025.