Almaty to build 8 schools

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty authorities plan to build eight new schools, Kazinform reports.

"Almay annually allocates more than KZT 100 bln to pay salaries for 32,000 teachers, maintenance costs of 221 schools, 182 kindergartens, 20 colleges and construction of new educational facilities," Almaty Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said.



11 new schools and 9 kindergartens for 8,000 children were built for the past three years.



He also added eight new large schools will be built in Almaty until 2022 under the Kazakh President's Address.



Besides, large construction companies will put into operation two kindergartens for 270 kids.