Almaty to build one more ski resort

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One more mountain ski resort will be built at the Turgen gorge, Almaty region.

"The mountain ski park will include the full range of existing ski resorts. The ski trails will be stretching over 180 km to welcome more than 30,000 guests at one time. There will be also built hotels with a capacity to accommodate 24,000 at one time. Its infrastructure will let say that it would be one of the largest hubs of Central Asia and CIS. About 30,000 workplaces will be created" Timur Duissengaliyev, Deputy CEO at KazakhTourism JSC said.



According to him, 14 projects were defined as anchor projects of the country. About USD 3, 5 bln of state investments will be channeled into their realization. The projects are called to become the country's landmarks. Seven of them are located in Almaty region. According to Duissengaliyev, it is expected to turn Charyn canyon, Alakol Lake, southern shore of Balkhash Lake and a mountain ski park as showcase sightseeing areas.