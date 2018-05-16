Almaty to build year-round ski resort

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Aport - Aktas ski resort project, initiated by Alina Group of Companies, was presented in Almaty.

"The project foresees construction of 12 cable railroads, 31 km of ski trails, hotels to accommodate more than 700 guests at once, restaurants, cafes, etc. It is expected to welcome 724,000 people a year, or up to 12,000 guests a day. 600 new workplaces will be created there. It is planned to channel about KZT 31 bln into the project. The main highlight is that it will be the year-round ski resort," president of Alina Group of Companies said presenting the project.