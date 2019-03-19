Almaty to celebrate Nauryz with procession of batyrs, motocross shows

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The procession of batyrs, the performance of figure skaters and motocross shows will take place in Almaty during Nauryz Holiday celebrations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For Almaty residents, Nauryz Holiday celebration will begin on March 21. At 10 o'clock in the morning, the Nauryz Procession will be organized in downtown.



"2,000 people wearing in the costumes of heroes of epics, legends and fairy tales, as well as berkutchis (golden eagle hunters), breeders of Kazakh Tazy greyhound hunting dogs, will march along the central streets of Almaty: Abai and Abylay Khan avenues to Kabanbay Batyr Street, ending their procession neat the Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre," said the City Hall's press service.

On March 22, residents and guests of the city are invited to attend "Uly Dalanyn - Uly Kyuni" ("The Great Day of the Great Steppe") gala concert of Kazakh pop stars in Astana.



And MuzART band will give a solo concert there on March 23.

The Almaty Arena and Halyk Arena Ice complexes will start celebrating the holiday on March 22. Numerous sets of Altybakan, traditional Kazakh swings, will be installed at the Athletic Village.

There will also be special areas for the Dombra Party instrumental music competition and the National Sports Games. In addition, figure skaters will perform exhibition galas at the Halyk Arena.

Besides, ice skating rinks will be available for everyone wishing to skate on the holidays.



On March 22, the NowRyz Party festival will be held at the square in front of Atakent Expo.



"Alongside traditional entertainments, there will be an ultramodern unicyclist show. A few steps away from themselves, spectators will observe breathtaking acrobatics, unleashing the idea of human capabilities and fashionable transport gadgets," the City Hall's press service informed.

On March 23, there will be celebrations at the Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex. Residents will see such amusements as zip line and rode-jumping, motocross shows, trampolines for kids, quad and buggy rides, and skier shows.

Also, the best songs of Kazakh musical folklore including lyrical and merry songs will be performed at "Saira, Bulbul!" ("Sing, Nightingale") concert in Panfilov Street on March 23 starting 3:0p.m...



Almaty residents will be treated to street food from 10 restaurants of the city participating at Big City Picnic Festival. In addition, the walkers-by will taste Nauryz kozhe (festive soup) and bawirsaq (fried dough food) in different parts of the city.



The campaign will begin on March 22 and will last a month. It is planned to hand out a total of 60 tons of Nauryz kozhe and bawirsaq.

Two festive exhibitions - the art and craft ones will take place at the Almaty Art Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the technology of carpet weaving, silk and ceramic painting, gem cutting, to name but a few.