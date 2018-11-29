  • kz
    Almaty to develop alpine, business tourism

    13:36, 29 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One in two foreign tourists who come to Kazakhstan visit Almaty city, said mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek while speaking of the city's tourism potential at the Almaty Invest Forum 2018 on Thursday, Kazinform reports. 

    Comfortable urban environment, well-developed services sector and high quality of human capital are the key factors Almaty should focus on to attract private investment, Baibek said.

    "Almaty boasts unique nature and offers unique opportunities for active leisure. Medeu is a world-renowned skating rink. Shymbulak is one of the best ski resorts in CIS. There are over 2,000 restaurants, 237 hotels and hostels, 20 museums, 19 theaters, 14 art galleries and 128 shopping centers in the city. Almaty is the regional center of tourism, one in two foreign tourists who come to Kazakhstan visit Almaty," the mayor added.

    It was also stressed that the city is planning to develop alpine and business tourism as well as medical services to attract more tourists in the future.

    Tourism Almaty Tourism and Sport
