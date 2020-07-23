Almaty to expand bed capacity for COVID-19 patients to 7,700 by autumn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city is expanding its bed capacity for COVID-19 patients for a possible surge in the autumn and winter period, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, mayor of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city had had 500 beds for COVID-19 patients at two temporary hospitals at the time of emergency situation. Now, 6,096 beds are available to treat coronavirus patients. According to Sagintayev, the total number of temporary hospital beds for coronavirus patients will reach 7,700 in a 1.5-2-month period.

In his words, bed capacity expansion and hospital separation have led to the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals declining from 90% to 48%.

The mayor went on to say new COVID-19 temporary hospitals will be opened in the next few days, including a 250-bed hospital at the Kazakhstan sanatorium, a 376-bed hospital at the Koktem sanatorium, a 140-bed hospital at the Samal sanatorium, a 230-bed temporary hospital at the Astana hotel, a 360-bed hospital at a dormitory of the Transport and Communications Academy of Kazakhstan, a 100-bed hospital at the Veterans Hospital, and 500 beds will be provided at the special social services center. They are expected to be opened by late August.

Such measures are said to be taken for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the autumn and winter period.

As of today, Almaty city has reported 9,851 COVID-19 cases, with 216 new cases added in the last 24 hours. In the city, 129 patients have defeated the virus over the past day, thus, taking the total number of recovered coronavirus cases to 5,796. The city's COVID-19 death tall stands at 73.