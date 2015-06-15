Almaty to host 1st business festival in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - June 18-19 Almaty will host the first business festival in Kazakhstan themed "BE IN BF"("Business Factory"), the press service of the city administration office informs.

The event includes a meeting with business representatives of Kazakhstan and Russia, open master classes, round tables, reality show of "Hardcore Business", exhibitions and other events. The purpose of the project is to give a new impetus to the development of domestic entrepreneurship and to help businesses, especially beginners, to establish useful contacts, to acquire new knowledge and information about personal development and promotion of their businesses. It is expected that the new festival will be attended by representatives of more than 60 companies and more than 5000 participants.