Almaty to host Asia Rugby Championship for first time ever

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - For the first time since Kazakhstan gained independence, Almaty will host the Asia Rugby Championship. It will be held at the Athletic Training Complex of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan from 16 to 19 May, Kazinform cites the sports media hub.

"Such countries as Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Kyrgyzstan will compete in the upcoming Asia Rugby Championship in Almaty. The Asia Rugby Championship to be hosted by our country is a grand and landmark event for the Republic of Kazakhstan and for the city of Almaty in particular. This event is bound to attract the international attention," the report says.

Rugby was added to the Olympic programme in 2016. The Kazakhstan national rugby team is one of the world's top 30 strongest.



