Almaty to host Asian Youth National Sports Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first Asian Youth National Sports Championship will be held in Almaty as part of the Year of Youth, Kazinform reports.

"2019 is declared as the Year of Youth. The 1st Asian Youth National Sports Championship will take place on April 15-22 in Almaty bringing together more than eight teams. 10 countries have joined the council, so I invite all of them to participate in the championship," executive director of Kazakhstan's National Sports Association Rakhat Zhaksybai told the meeting of the World Kokpar Association. Heads of national sports federations from 10 states of the world are taking part in it.



He also added that sportsmen under 21 will compete in the championship.



According to him, the 2nd international conference of the World Ethnic Sports Confederation will be held on April 20-21. More than 30-40 countries are expected to attend it. Above 20 tourism and sports ministers from around the world have been invited to take part in the conference to focus on horseracing development prospects.