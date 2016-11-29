Almaty to host Eurasia Barysy wrestling tournament Dec 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 1, Almaty Arena ice palace will host the Eurasia Barysy International tournament in Kazakh kures (wrestling). Kazakhstan TV channel will begin live broadcasting at 13:00 local time.

Eminent wrestlers from Georgia, Mongolia, Poland, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will participate in the tournament which has been held from 2013.

There are world level stars among the participants like Georgia’s four-time world champion in sambo V.Chidrashvili and two-time European champion D.Loriashvili, Mongolia’s world champion in sambo A.Bayaraa and K.Ganbold, multiple winner of the World Judo Grand Prix as well as winners of Eurasia Barysy 2014.

Marat Nygmatullaev, Yerzhan Magauin, Bakdaulet Sabitov, Aidos Galym, Daulet Pahridinov, Aibol Aytbek and Mukhit Tursynov with Aibek Nugymarov that are considered to be the heirs of the Great Kazhymukan will be representing our country at this sporting event.

Each team consists of a referee, a coach and eight wrestlers competing in eight weight categories (55 kg, 60 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 82 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg and over 100 kg). Wrestlers aged 18 and older must be citizens of the country they represent. Everyone should pass a mandatory medical examination, weighing, doping test and preparatory training.