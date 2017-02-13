Almaty to host Eurasian antitrust forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From February 16th to February 17th Almaty will host an Eurasian antitrust forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On February 16th and 17th Almaty will hold the annual international Eurasian antitrust forum. It will bring together representatives of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union, Eurasian Economic Commission, the antitrust authorities of the EAEU member states, academia and business communities", said CCS spokesman Murat Zhumanbay.

The forum will among other issues will discuss healthy competition in the EAEU.

"Participants will discuss the most topical issues of formation of a healthy competitive environment in the EAEU, including identifying and preventing abuse of dominant market position", said Murat Zhumanbay.