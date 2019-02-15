Almaty to host Historical context and modern development sub-regional seminar

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty plans to hold a sub-regional training workshop on the protection of historical cultural landscapes in terms of region's rapid development for specialists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The event will take place on 5-6 of March 2019.

Understanding and managing any historical environment implies the realization that the cultural, property, surrounding landscapes and cities live under the influence of dynamic forces in the economic, social and cultural spheres, which have formed and continue to transform its appearance. The historical context and modern development can interact and strengthen each other's role and importance, the official website of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.

UNESCO advocates a holistic approach to the management of historical landscapes, which combines the objectives of preserving urban heritage and socio-economic development. Under this approach, urban heritage is considered as a social, cultural and economic resource for urban development.

This training workshop is funded by UNESCO/Netherlands Trust Fund.