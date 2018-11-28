Almaty to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in 2019

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty (Kazakhstan) early next year, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

"We agreed that we will hold the next meeting in Almaty early next year," Tigran Sargsyan noted.



Armenia will take over the presidency in the EAEU from Russia in 2019, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.