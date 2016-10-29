  • kz
    ﻿Almaty to host professional boxing evening

    12:13, 29 October 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fans in Almaty are getting ready to enjoy today the Professional Boxing Evening to be held at the Almaty Arena stadium.

    All the fighters underwent weigh-in procedure on Friday.

    World champion, champion of Asia and Asian amateur games and participant of the Rio Olympic Games  Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will debut at the Almaty Boxing Evening too. He will meet Colombian Milton Núñez.

    The clou of the evening will be a bout between home favorite Kanat Islam vs. Patrick Allotey from Ghana. The sportsmen will fight for   the WBA Fedelatin title and WBO Intercontinental champion’s belt.

    Undercard boxers -  Zhankosh Turarov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Ali Akhmetov, Aidar Sharibayev and Aidos Yerbossynuly – will also join the event.

    By the way, both sportsmen showed identical weight yesterday – 68kg.

    “We have been training to show excellent  bouts in our homeland. Certainly, I hope to win in my first professional fight,” Zhanibek Alimkhanuly said. 

     

