Almaty to host regional leadership forum on Internationalization Policies and Practices in Asia-Pacific

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As the only United Nations agency with a mandate in higher education and the lead agency of the SDG4-Education 2030 Agenda, UNESCO supports efforts to internationalize higher education and promotes inclusive access to quality higher education for all.

To develop a better understanding of the internationalization of higher education in Asia-Pacific, on 22-24 May 2019 in Almaty, the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau for Education (UNESCO Bangkok) and UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office will co-host a regional leadership forum on Internationalization Policies and Practices in Asia-Pacific. The event is generously supported by the Republic of Korea Funds-In-Trust (KFIT) under a flagship project on cross-border mobility in Asia-Pacific, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office's official website reads.

During the event, ministries of education and higher education institutions from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan will present key dimensions of internationalization in higher education. In addition, participants will explore possible linkages with other initiatives on the internationalization of higher education in Asia-Pacific and discuss the opportunity of creation of the platform for continuous collaboration on internationalization in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The Forum will bring together representatives of the Ministries of Education, national experts from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as international experts from Australia, India, Thailand, Korea, UK, Malaysia, China, Lithuania, and UNESCO Bangkok.

Due to this forum, participants will find new colleagues from other research projects/initiatives to maximize cooperation in Asia-Pacific and Europe for future collaboration. Also national action plans on internationalization of higher education, including ratifying and implementing the Tokyo Convention on recognition, in partnership with UNESCO, are expected to be developed.