Almaty to host Tour de Kids for young riders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the support of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan the 2015 Tour de Kids race will be held in Almaty city this upcoming Sunday, June 7.

The event is dedicated to the International Day for Protection of Children and the World Environment Day. The annual race will traditionally bring together children, their parents and families who will root for the little riders aged 2 and up. Kazakhstani racer and member of Astana Pro Team Andrey Zeits is expected to attend the event as a guest of honor. The race will be held at the sports and training complex of the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.