    Almaty to host training seminar on climate change mitigation in Central Asia

    20:16, 12 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a training seminar on sustainable environmental practices in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

    It will take place on September 26-28 September 2019 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

    The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the German-Kazakh University.

    The three-day event will bring together some 20 representatives of government organizations with a focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation practices and their application in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.


    Central Asia Almaty OSCE Environment
