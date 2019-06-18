Almaty to host Triathlon Asian Cup

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 2019 ASTC Sprint Triathlon Asian Cup will take place in Almaty on 3rd and 4th August 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

130 professional triathletes of over 40 countries of the world will start competing at Lake Sairan on August 3. The ASTC Asian Cup is a series of cups held by the Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC) and the International Triathlon Union (ITU), and all Elite-category athletes will have the opportunity to participate in it. AGE Group amateur athletes, who are over 18 years old, will compete with each other on the shore of the lake on August 4.

The tournament will include 750 m swim, 20 km bike, and 5 km run events for professionals, and 1,500 m swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run for amateurs.