Almaty to host workshop on climate change adaptation measures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Kazakh-German University and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia will organize a three-day training seminar on climate change adaptation measures in Almaty for some 12 civil servants from Central Asian countries and Afghanistan on September 24- 26.

Speakers, including decision-makers from the science, business and civil sectors will be speaking and interacting with young civil servants on advanced practices of climate change adaptation and mitigation measures and on importance of ensuring multi-stakeholder involvement into the policy-making processes.



The workshop is part of the Programme Office's long-standing efforts to promote green growth and to strengthen the network of young environmental leaders in the Central Asian region and beyond to promote sustainable development, its official website reads.