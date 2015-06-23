Almaty to increase number of hotels ahead of Universiade-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty should conform to the high level as the host city of the Universiade-2017 both in terms of technologies and infrastructure, a senior official of the Almaty city administration said on Tuesday.

"26 countries have already submitted their applications to participate in the 2017 University Games in Almaty. We expected approximately 100,000 guests to come. Besides, Almaty will host 3-4 large international sport events annually," Ilya Urazakov, the director of the international sports projects of the Almaty city administration, said at the 2nd International Hotel Forum in Almaty. In his words, there are not enough hotels in the city to accommodate all the guests. "We need to construct new hotels and repair the old ones," Mr. Umirzakov added. "In the long term, Almaty should become the tourist center not only for Kazakhstan, but for the entire Central Asia. Our hotels, restaurants and sport complexes should offer best customer service," he stressed.