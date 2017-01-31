Almaty to join Healthy Cities Network

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Akimat took the initiative to join the WHO European Healthy Cities Network. In this regard the city has been prepared for accreditation of its entry the network, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2016, WHO European Healthy Cities Network coordinator confirmed Almaty joining the project Phase VI.

"Joining the project "Healthy Cities" will allow to effectively solve key issues of the "Densaulyk" state program and "Almaty-2020" development program as well as to implement best international practices in creation of an enabling environment, preservation and promotion of health, provide analysis of the quality of life in comparison with participating partners-cities' indicators. Opinion on Kazakhstan in the international community is largely formed by the major metropolitan areas like Almaty. The status of "Healthy City" will improve the well-being of the population, Almaty will become even more attractive for tourism, including medical and it will position Kazakhstan in the international community. All structural units of Almaty akimat will cooperate in the implementation of the project "Healthy Cities", said the health department of the city.

A delegation from Greece visited Almaty. And the Managing Director Dimitris Mansakis presented the project for the city of "Almaty Environment and link to public healthcare - the air quality inside and outside".

The project, presented by Greek National Research Center "DEMOKRITOS" may contribute to the implementation of "Healthy Cities" project, as the people's health depends on the quality of the environment, says the report.