Almaty to join ‘Turn the World UN Blue&#39; campaign

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's former capital city Almaty will join Turn the World UN Blue campaign dedicated to the 70th jubilee of the United Nations Organization, UNESCO representative in Almaty Sergey Karpov wrote on his Facebook page.

Thus, the Palace of Republic and Kazakhstan Hotel will be light up in blue on October 24.

Earlier Kazinform reported citing TASS about "Turn the World UN Blue" campaign to be held worldwide to mark the UN's 70th anniversary on October 24 and United Nations Day. The World's iconic monuments, buildings, landscapes will be light up in blue, the UN colour. Among them are the State Hermitage Museum in Russia's St. Petersburg, the New York's Empire State Building, the Tower of Pisa and around 160 large monuments in 50 countries. According to TASS, the global light show will begin in the Eastern Hemisphere, where the famous Sydney Opera House and Tokyo's Skytree television broadcasting tower and landmark of Tokyo will light up in the United Nations colors, after which other places around the globe will pick up the torch. Among them are the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, London's Westminster Palace and the Great Pyramids in Egypt's Giza. The UN headquarters in New York will be illuminated in blue for two nights, on October 23 and 24. "I am grateful our Member States showing such strong enthusiasm in marking 70 years of UN support for peace, development and human rights," said UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. "By turning the world UN Blue for a day, we can light the way to a better tomorrow," he said.