Almaty to launch 10 industrial projects in 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM By the end of the year, Almaty plans to launch 10 projects worth 38 bln tenge under the Industrialization Map, the press service of the Mayor's Office says.

“The implementation of the projects will create new industrial points of growth in different districts of Almaty. Five projects will be implemented in Turksib district, two projects will be launched in Medeu district, two more – in Zhetyssu and one more – in Bostandyk district. 4,500 people are planned to be employed,” a press-release reads.

For instance, a project in Turksib district aims at modernization of JSC Almaty Car Repair Plant. The implementation of the project will enable to assemble trams and commuter trains for large cities and regional centres of Kazakhstan (Astana, Almaty and Shymkent). The manufacture of enhanced comfort cars for high-speed trains will reduce the import of Russian, Uzbek or Chinese cars to Kazakhstan.