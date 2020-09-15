Almaty to open 11 ambulances by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the work of outpatient departments in micro-districts with no clinics, Kazinform reports.

The Mayor noted that last September was elaborated and launched the three-year program for setting up such medical units at micro-districts without any clinics. The city lacks 35 such outpatient departments. 11 such medical facilities opened last year. A new one unveiled the other day in Turksib district to receive 50 people a day. 11 more ambulances will open by the yearend.