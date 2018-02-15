Almaty to showcase its tourism potential at ITB Berlin 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The brand of Almaty city will be presented at one of the largest international tourist exhibitions ITB Berlin 2018.

Almaty will occupy about 1/3 of Kazakhstan's stand at the ITB Berlin 2018 which will take place in Germany on March 7-11.



Visit Almaty told Kaznform that the stand of Kazakhstan will be presented by three exhibitors: Almaty Department of Tourism and Foreign Relations, national companies Kazakh Tourism and Astana EXPO. The participants and guests of the stand will have a chance to take in the Kazakh yurt assembly master class, dance kara zhorga, learn playing national music instruments and cook traditional Kazakh treats.

Major tourist operators of Almaty will also participate in the exhibition.

"In many countries of the world tourism is an important economic industry which makes a considerable contribution to the GDP. However the share of tourism in Almaty GDP is only 1,5%. Therefore, to popularize Almaty city as a tourist destination will be a man goal during the exhibition. There will be presented an ethnocultural program in English and Kazakh, such as throat signing, Kazakh national music, food, souvenirs", Director of Almaty Department of Tourism and Foreign Relations Yerlan Zhailaubay said.