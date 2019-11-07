  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty to step up cooperation with Tajikistan

    21:40, 07 November 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev received Consul General of Tajikistan Bahodur Nazir on Thursday to discuss the prospects of expansion of trade and economic as well as scientific and technical ties, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting mayor Sagintayev noted that entrepreneurs of the city might be involved in the implementation of joint projects.

    Nazir suggested giving priority to supply of agricultural products to Almaty, creation of transport and logistics complexes for storage of fruits and vegetables.

    The sides also stressed the need to cooperate in the sphere of culture.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!