    Almaty to tighten quarantine: all coronavirus positive to be hospitalized

    11:55, 28 January 2021
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin signed a decree, Kazinform reports.

    According to the decree all people with all forms of coronavirus infection will be hospitalized. Indoor markets are allowed to work until 05:00 p.m, on weekends they will be closed. Besides, all shopping malls of the city will be closed on weekends. The work of cinema theatres will be suspended starting from February 1.


    Almaty COVID-19 Coronavirus
