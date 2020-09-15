Almaty to unveil IT and Creative Hub

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told about the development of the IT and Creative Hub in the Almaly district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Mayor surveyed the progress of realization of the project for building the IT and Creative Hub.

The office space for technological creative companies up to 9,000 sq m and an educational centre ONE Academie Informatique up to 4,000 sq m are being built. Its investor is Dzhambul Revshanov. The educational centre project will be realized jointly with French computer scientist, teacher Nicolas Sadirac and 01 educational platform. It is targeted to train some 800 experts aged 18-42 over the period of one and a half and two years, the Mayor’s Instagram reads.