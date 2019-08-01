  • kz
    Almaty to welcome ASTC Asian Cup 2019

    17:31, 01 August 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty is set to host the ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup 2019 on August 3-4, Kazinform reports.

    The two-dayevent will bring together thiathletes from 19 countries, more than last year. Thoseinclude Serbia, Romania, Germany, Austria, Japan, South Korea and Hungary.

    Kazakhstan willbe represented by Alexander Ten, Arina Shulginam, Ayan Bussenbayev and DarynKonysbayeva. The main goal is to earn berths at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Kazakhstan Sport Almaty Events
