Almaty tram crash viсtims&#39; number rises

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of tram crash victims in Almaty rose up to 5 people, official spokesperson of the municipal internal affairs department Saltanat Azirbek told to Kazinform correspondent.

According to Ms. Azizbek, the driver of the tram, born 1983, also applied for medical assistance. She turned out not to be a trainee. All injured people have already been hospitalized. A pre-trial procedure has been launched as per Article 345, part 1 of the Criminal Code, she said. As earlier reported, the accident took place today at the intersection of Baiturssynov and Karassay Batyr streets when the tram collided with 14 cars. Witnesses say the driver of the tram came out of the cabin not applying the brake. As a result the tram moved forward spontaneously crashing into the cars.