Almaty unveiled commemorative plaque in memory of Denis Ten

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A commemorative plaque has been unveiled today on a wall of the apartment house where world-famous figure skater, bronze medalist of the2014 Olympics Denis Ten was born and lived.

Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev, Soviet and Russian coach Tatiana Tarasova, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, famous singer Roza Rymbayeva were among the attendees of the ceremony.



"Denis Ten not only devoted himself to figure skating, he made millions of Kazakhstanis feel proud of their country. We are now designing a future monument to our hero together with his family. We hope that the monument will be installed in spring. Besides, the Mayor's Office plans to organize annual international tournament in memory of Denis. Cherished memory of Denis will forever remain in the hearts of all Kazakhstanis," said Arman Kyrykbayev.

Tatiana Tarasova said she was happy to work with Denis. "He was the best among the best, a unique young man. He was a great son of his nation. After his performances, millions of people searched for Kazakhstan on the maps. Denis glorified his Motherland," said she.

Roza Rymbayeva said Denis was a patriot,a real hero and representative of Kazakhstani youth, a role model for his peers.

An office named after Denis Ten will be opened at Halyk Arena and Denis Ten Foundation will be presented today as well.

Denis Ten was stabbed in Almaty by side-mirror thieves. He was taken to a hospital but died there three hours later despite doctors' efforts to save his life.