Almaty Urban Fest gathers more than 10,000 guests

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty has hosted «Almaty Urban Fest» in the framework of the republican challenge «Qazaqstan Jastar Fest», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Modern trends of urban cultures gathered on one site: BMX (biker moto cross), graffiti, street workout, street dancing, 3x3 street ball, arm wrestling, art installations and much more. More than 10,000 people has gathered at the event to take part in competitions or just enjoy the atmosphere of the festival.

A large number of athletes came from different parts of the country including Nur-Sultan, Petropavlovsk, Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Shymkent, Taraz and Taldykorgan as well as foreign participants from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia. The festival was attended by Deputy Akim of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov and the chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry for Culture and Sports Serik Sapiyev.

It should be noted that «Almaty Urban Fest» was carried out in the city of Almaty for the first time in its history. The event has been delivered with the support of Kazakhstani outstanding representatives of cinema, television and sports. It bears to remind that the campaign will also take place in the cities of western Kazakhstan as part of «Qazaqstan Jastar Fest» challenge.