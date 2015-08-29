Almaty welcomes first Watermelon Festival ‘ARBUZFEST’ (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today "ARBUZFEST" watermelon festival has been carried out in the city of Almaty near the Museum of Folk Musical Instruments. The event was organized by Almaty city administration.

Residents and guests of the southern capital enjoyed a performance of musical bands, took part in various competitions and tried a variety of dishes. The festival offered the guests master classes including carving. "We hope that the festival will become an annual event. ARBUZFEST is one of the first events held on the eve of the Almaty Day," said the organizer, director of the Museum of Folk Musical Instruments Rishat Khamitov.